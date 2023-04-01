Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Trading Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.4% on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Verint Systems traded as low as $34.90 and last traded at $35.05. Approximately 148,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 391,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.
In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
