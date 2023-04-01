Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Trading Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.4% on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Verint Systems traded as low as $34.90 and last traded at $35.05. Approximately 148,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 391,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Verint Systems Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after purchasing an additional 604,112 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,706,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,200,000 after buying an additional 231,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.