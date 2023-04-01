Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.44.
Vermilion Energy Price Performance
Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
