Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.89.

VKTX opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

