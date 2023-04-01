Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 5,813,594 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 3,342,951 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $15.93.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VKTX. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 135,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 181,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.