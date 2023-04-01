Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

VRDN has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.45.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

VRDN stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 12.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 7,329.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,857,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Barrett Katz sold 4,147 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $153,480.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,857,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,947 in the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,699,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,863,000 after purchasing an additional 569,557 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,302,000 after buying an additional 1,057,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after buying an additional 559,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,083,000 after buying an additional 445,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,678,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,020,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

