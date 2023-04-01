VirnetX Holding Corp Announces Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:VHC)

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 70.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

VirnetX Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of VHC stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. VirnetX has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VHC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in VirnetX by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VirnetX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,337,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 151,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 115.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 461,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include War Room, Gabriel secure gateway, collaboration suite, secure domains, secure communication platform, and connection technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.