Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $225.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.74.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

