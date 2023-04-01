Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 38,059 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $225.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $424.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.74. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

