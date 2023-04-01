Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Up 5%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.30. 14,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 36,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Vitru Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $657.99 million, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of -0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTRU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vitru during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vitru by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Vitru during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Vitru during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vitru by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

