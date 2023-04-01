Volution Group (LON:FAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $433.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 433 ($5.32) and last traded at GBX 431.25 ($5.30), with a volume of 1820989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.50 ($5.19).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FAN shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 460 ($5.65) to GBX 500 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 387.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 357.29. The company has a market cap of £851.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2,391.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,888.89%.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

