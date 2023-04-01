Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NYSE VOYA opened at $71.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Voya Financial news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,188,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Voya Financial by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,075,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after purchasing an additional 857,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 600,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,113,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,809,000 after acquiring an additional 545,666 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

