W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Lowered by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $688.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $658.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

