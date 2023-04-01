Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WBA. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

