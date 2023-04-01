Walken Price Hits $0.0477 (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. Walken has a market capitalization of $20.39 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Walken has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,478,547 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

