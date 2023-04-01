Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
WBD stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
