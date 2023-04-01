Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.83. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $17.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $17.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $119.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. M&T Bank has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $193.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

