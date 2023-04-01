Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $30.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 8th.

Shares of WB opened at $20.06 on Monday. Weibo has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 362.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

