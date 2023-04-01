Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 34,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $53.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

