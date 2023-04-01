West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,647,800 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 26,301,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

West China Cement Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WCHNF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. West China Cement has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

About West China Cement

West China Cement Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of cement and cement products. It offers materials used in the construction of infrastructure projects such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, water conservancy, and water transfer projects.

