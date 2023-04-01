William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

PLAY opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.94. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randall L. Jones bought 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,640.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,835 shares of company stock valued at $327,708 in the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 64,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 46,370 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 89,474 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

