WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 63,912 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 45,260 shares.The stock last traded at $59.82 and had previously closed at $59.52.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average is $60.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

