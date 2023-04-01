World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Position Reduced by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned about 0.18% of World Acceptance worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 162.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 5,695.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 222.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $209.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.28.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

