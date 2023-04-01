Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Cap Reaches $134.86 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $134.86 million and $104,108.74 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,079,219,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,739,380,145 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,079,199,979 with 1,739,360,464 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.07782913 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $97,032.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

