Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $134.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.18.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 2.01. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $116.50.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,594 shares of company stock worth $3,749,917 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.