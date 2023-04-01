Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danaher in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $10.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS.

Danaher Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $252.04 on Thursday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.32. The company has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 55,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 867.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 7,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Recommended Stories

