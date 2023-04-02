1,627 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,627 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 283,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,387,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $277.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $270.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

