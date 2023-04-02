21,172 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in UBS Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in UBS Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 67,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

