255,158 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 255,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

