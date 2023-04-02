3,000 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Acquired by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Cowen cut their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Plug Power Profile

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $32.05.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

