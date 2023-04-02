3,135 Shares in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST) Acquired by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 272,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GDST opened at $10.38 on Friday. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Goldenstone Acquisition Profile

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

