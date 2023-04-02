3,500 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.