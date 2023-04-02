36,090 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,165,000 after acquiring an additional 743,728 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 483,580 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,713,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $34.18.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

