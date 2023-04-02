3,625 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Acquired by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,053,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,661,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,271,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,039,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 83,884 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 332,739 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

