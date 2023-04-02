3,645 Shares in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Bought by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition by 272.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 372,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 272,716 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 34.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 706,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 180,141 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 41.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 917,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 267,998 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEAE opened at $10.38 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

