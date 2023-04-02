4,413 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

