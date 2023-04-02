4,460 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 190,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,801 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 226,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

MO stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

