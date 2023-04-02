4,865 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $945.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

