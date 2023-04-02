6,078 Shares in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU) Bought by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Separately, Clear Street LLC increased its position in Canna-Global Acquisition by 565.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period.

Canna-Global Acquisition Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ CNGLU opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

