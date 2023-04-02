6,586 Shares in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Bought by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:WRAC opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Profile

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

