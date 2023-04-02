678 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $183.22 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.26.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

