813 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $212.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.52. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $291.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

