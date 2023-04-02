8,314 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

