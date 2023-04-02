89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.89, but opened at $15.81. 89bio shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 356,292 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,963.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Hayden bought 61,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $993,838.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,963.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and have sold 33,559 shares valued at $498,394. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

89bio Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $795.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 70,489 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

