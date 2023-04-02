9,000 Shares in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU) Bought by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 355,220 shares during the last quarter.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

NASDAQ:XPDBU opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

