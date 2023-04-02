AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CAO Eric Pachapa Sells 12,970 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CAO Eric Pachapa sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $709,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Eric Pachapa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00.
AAR Stock Performance
Shares of AAR stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
