AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CAO Eric Pachapa Sells 12,970 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CAO Eric Pachapa sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $709,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Pachapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

