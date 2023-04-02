AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.6% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $45,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $159.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.23.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

