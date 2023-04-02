AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $159.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.23. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $281.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

