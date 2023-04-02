abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Stock Price Up 1%

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 50,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 63,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 137,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

