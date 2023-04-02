Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Major Shareholder Buys $187,000.00 in Stock

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,506,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,192,277.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Absolute Software alerts:

On Friday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,562 shares of Absolute Software stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $19,240.62.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Absolute Software stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $75,300.00.

Absolute Software Price Performance

Shares of ABST opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $413.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. Absolute Software Co. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $12.59.

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABST. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 8.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 11.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 73.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 767,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 324,264 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.