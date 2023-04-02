Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.47. 28,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 28,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Accor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accor from €30.50 ($32.80) to €31.90 ($34.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accor from €21.00 ($22.58) to €22.00 ($23.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Accor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Get Accor alerts:

Accor Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46.

About Accor

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.